Catch a Cajun food truck to set up June 28 in La Moille

The Catch a Cajun food truck will be set up 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, in La Moille Park. The food truck is operated by Ron and Amy McFarlain, owners of the former Cajun Connection restaurant in Utica. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Catch a Cajun food truck will be set up 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, in La Moille Park.

The food truck is operated by Ron and Amy McFarlain, owners of the former Cajun Connection restaurant in Utica. The truck was located June 15 at the Fox Republic Brewing Company in Yorkville for a soft opening. The menu featured chicken creole, chicken creole jambalaya and alligator jambalaya.

This will be its first time parked in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties since it opened.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.