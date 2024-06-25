5 players from Illinois Valley to play in ICA All-Star Game

Hall's Max Bryant is one of five Illinois Valley players suiting up for Wednesday's ICA All-Star Game in Bloomington (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Valley will be well-represented in the 47th annual Illinois Coaches Association All-Star Baseball Game this Wednesday in Bloomington.

St. Bede’s Nathan Husser (C/UT) and Alex Ankiewicz (P/UT) will be reunited on the Blue Team, joined by Ottawa Marquette pitcher Carson Zellers.

Hall pitcher Max Bryant and Seneca first baseman/pitcher Casey Clennon will suit up for the Red Team.

There are 23 senior players from around the state on each roster.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker, who serves as the game administrator, said “It’s a great honor for all the kids around the state.”

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

The two Bruins played two sectional games there.

There are also two players from Dixon on the Blue Team – Quad Richards (2B) and Alex Harrison (P/SS).