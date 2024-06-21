New dates set in La Salle County death cases

New dates were issued in Ottawa and Streator shooting death cases while a Marseilles man charged with murder has a new judge. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

New dates were issued in Ottawa and Streator shooting death cases while a Marseilles man charged with murder has a new judge.

Streator shooting

Malcolm Whitfield, 30, also listed in DeKalb, made an unscheduled appearance Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court. He was set for trial in mid-July for the 2023 shooting of three people including Shaquita Kelly, who died from her injuries.

Whitfield’s trial now is moved to Aug. 26. He will next appear Aug. 23. Attorneys signaled there was a scheduling issue with a witness.

Ottawa shooting

Chastity Furar, 22, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, had her next appearance moved to Aug. 9. A mental health report still is pending.

Furar is charged with first-degree murder for the 2023 shooting death of Eric Clements of Ottawa. Though Furar is not alleged to have fired the fatal shot – she is alleged to have driven the gunman and to have supplied him with the weapon – she would face an extended term up to 75 years if convicted.

Marseilles death

Logan Petre, 21, of Marseilles remains set for a Wednesday, June 26, detention hearing. The case is officially assigned to La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.

Petre’s case was originally assigned to Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.; but Ryan has granted the state’s motion for substitution of judge. There was no contested hearing Thursday and Petre did not appear in open court.

Petre was charged with first-degree murder for the June 15 strangulation death of his father, Leo Petre. Trial dates are pending.