Pistol Shrimp will return to Peru for 3 seasons with free admission

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will call Peru home for the next three years, after the team agreed to extend its contract with the city.

Admission to the games will remain free.

The Peru City Council approved an agreement Monday with the Pistol Shrimp to ensure the team uses the Veterans Park field for their 2025, 2026 and 2027 home games. In exchange, the city will pay the Pistol Shrimp $140,000 the first season, $154,000 the second and $168,000 the final as an economic incentive, which will help cover would-be admission costs.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said it was important to keep admission free and the city isn’t just investing in the entertainment aspect of it. It also is about tourism.

“When you look at the banners a lot of small businesses and large businesses are advertising,” he said. “They’re trying to grow their business through this entity. So, by investing in this, we’re actually investing in small and large businesses to help them grow.”

The Pistol Shrimp first agreed to play in Peru in 2021, and in 2022 the team was renewed through an agreement of $100,000 per season.

The city still will continue to provide a police officer at all home games for security purposes, according to the agreement.

Pistol Shrimp General Manager John Jakiemiec said there were no major changes to the contract, but there was some good faith wording about physical improvements to the stadium.

He said center field doesn’t truly have a power alley because it’s condensed. So, one of the things they would like to see eventually is the fence moved back.

Jakiemiec thanked the business community and the fans on behalf of himself and General Manager June Keeley and Assistant General Manager Lucas Burris for all of the support they have received.

“We have really found a home and we are beyond thrilled to have this extension,” he said. “We’re extremely proud to be an asset to your community which we very much consider our community.

Jakiemiec said the Pistol Shrimp are open to the idea of making Peru the team’s permanent home.

“What I can tell you is we have zero interest in relocating the club,” he said. “We’re putting 100% of our effort into the Illinois Valley into making this our permanent home.”