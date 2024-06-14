2024 All-BCR Softball Team

St. Bede's Ella Hermes is the 2024 BCR Softball Player of the Year. She was also named as the Tri-County Conference and Second-Team Class 2A ICA All-State. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM

Makayla Hecht (Princeton)

Sophomore • Third base

The Tigresses’ leadoff hitter gave opposing teams Hecht, especially on the base paths with an area-best 31 stolen bases, 13 more than the next area player, and 36 runs scored. She batted .481 with four doubles and 10 RBIs. She received First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Makayla Hecht (Mike Vaughn)

Ella Hermes (St. Bede)

Senior • Pitcher/3B

The BCR and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year was a two-way standout for the Bruins. She led all area pitchers with a 12-1 record, 1.21 ERA and 172 strikeouts. At the plate, she batted .484 with five homers, 23 RBIs, 27 runs, nine doubles and an area-best nine triples. The Second-Team ICA Class 2A All-Stater will play for Illinois Wesleyan University next spring.

Ella Hermes (Scott Anderson)

Kelsea Klingenberg (Princeton)

Junior • Outfielder

After returning from a preseason broken finger, Klingenberg picked up where she left off as a sophomore. The slap-hitter carried an area-high .489 batting average with 22 runs, 10 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and a triple. She was chosen unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Kelsea Klingenberg (Alex T. Paschal)

Keely Lawson (Princeton)

Sophomore • IF/OF

The sophomore slugger was a big hit in her much anticipated debut with the Tigresses after sitting out a year per transfer rules. She batted an even .400, leading PHS with 39 RBIs, six homers and 37 runs along with seven doubles and 17 steals. She was chosen unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Keely Lawson (Mike Vaughn)

Lesleigh Maynard (Bureau Valley)

Junior • Short Stop

The Storm short stop and leadoff hitter got the Storm offense going, batting .483 with an area-best 38 runs scored and a team-high 17 stolen bases along with seven doubles. She was named First-Team Class 2A ICA All-State and chosen unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Lesleigh Maynard (Alex T. Paschal)

Avah Oertel (Princeton)

Freshman • Pitcher/IF

The PHS freshman stepped right into the Tigresses’ lineup and rotation. She batted .357 with a team-high six homers and 10 doubles along with 36 RBIs and 35 runs. She also pitched in, in the circle with an 8-6 record and 3.42 ERA. She was chosen unanimously First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Princeton's Avah Oertel (Mike Vaughn)

Bella Pinter (St. Bede)

Senior • Catcher

The senior catcher was a fixture behind the plate for St. Bede. Pinter batted .461 with 30 RBIs and 19 runs and was a co-leader with eight home runs. She was named First-Team Tri-County All-Conference and Third-Team Class 2A ICA All-State. Pinter will be joining teammate Ella Hermes at Illinois Wesleyan next year.

Bella Pinter (Scott Anderson)

Madison Smith (Bureau Valley)

Junior • Pitcher/OF

Smith played a key dual role in the Storm’s regional championship run. She batted .420 with 29 RBIs, 14 runs, eight doubles, 10 steals and one homer. In the circle, she went 10-8 with a 2.72 and 154 strikeouts. She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference and Second-Team Class 2A ICA All-State.

Madison Smith (Alex Paschal)

Reagan Stoudt (St. Bede)

Senior • Pitcher/3B

Another cornerstone of St. Bede’s postseason runs, Stoudt had a stellar senior season. She batted .441 with a team-high 31 RBIs, 29 runs and eight homers. She toed the rubber to the tune of a 2.37 ERA, 9-5 record and 115 strikeouts. She was named First-Team Class 2A ICA All-State and incredulously, just Second-Team Tri-County All-Conference. Stoudt will pitch for the University of Texas-San Antonio next year.

Reagan Stoudt (Scott Anderson)

Emily Wright (Bureau Valley)

Sophomore • Catcher

Wright carried a big bat in the middle of the Storm lineup, batting .418 with a team-high three home runs along with 28 RBIs, five doubles and 12 runs. She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference and Third-Team Class 2A ICA All-State.

Bureau Valley catcher Emily Wright (Alex T. Paschal)

Second Team

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Short Stop

The sophomore short stop was one of the top hitters for the regional champion Bruins, batting .391 with 20 runs, 11 RBIs, three triples and two home runs. She was Second-Team Tri-County All-Conference.

Caroline Morris (Hall)

Freshman • Catcher

The freshman Morris made a big impact for the Red Devils, batting .381 with a team-high 15 RBIs and nine doubles. She was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Kiyrra Morris (Princeton)

Freshman • Catcher/IF

The little freshman catcher gave the Tigresses a spark in her rookie year, batting .372 with 13 runs, 10 RBIs and four doubles. She received First-Team Three Rivers East honors.

Carly Reglin (Bureau Valley)

Junior • Pitcher/IF

Reglin formed a 1-2 punch in the circle with Smith for the regional champion Storm, posting a 7-2 record with a 2.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts. She also contributed at the plate with nine runs, nine RBIs and one home run. She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Kendra Reviglio (Princeton)

Sophomore • Pitcher

Reviglio had a solid sophomore season in the circle, leading the Tigresses with a 9-2 record and 2.16 ERA. She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Honorable mention

BV - Sadie Bailey (Jr., IF), Kayden Haage (So., IF), Olivia Eckberg (Sr., U), Emma Stabler (Sr., OF), Kate Stoller (Sr., OF), Emma Stull (Jr., DP)

Hall - Ava Delphi (Fr., IF), Evey Meyer (Sr., IF), Charlie Pellegrini (So., U)

Princeton - Izzy Gibson (So., C), Ellie Harp (Jr., IF), Caroline Keutzer (So., OF), Sam Woolley (Jr., 1B)

St. Bede - Maddie Dalton (Sr., 1B), Maci Kelly (Jr., 2B), Emma Slingsby (So., OF)