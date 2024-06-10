June 10, 2024
Princeton library summer reading program kicks off

Log reading minutes, or book counts

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton Public Library’s summer reading program has started. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The Princeton Public Library’s summer reading program has started.

Sign up for the Youth Summer Reading Program at https://princetonpl.org/2024/05/31/summer-reading-schedule/ or on the Reader Zone app, using code 80c8d and start logging your reading minutes. The Teen/Adult Summer Reading Program will be counting books read; pick up your reading passport at the Circulation Desk.

Storytime will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for pre-kindergarten through July 30 and crafting sessions for elementary-teens will be 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pendulum Painting (in front of library) is scheduled Thursday, June 13, It’s not exactly splatter painting, but participants will be swinging paint cans.

