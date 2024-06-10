Princeton library summer reading program kicks off

The Princeton Public Library’s summer reading program has started.

Sign up for the Youth Summer Reading Program at https://princetonpl.org/2024/05/31/summer-reading-schedule/ or on the Reader Zone app, using code 80c8d and start logging your reading minutes. The Teen/Adult Summer Reading Program will be counting books read; pick up your reading passport at the Circulation Desk.

Storytime will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for pre-kindergarten through July 30 and crafting sessions for elementary-teens will be 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pendulum Painting (in front of library) is scheduled Thursday, June 13, It’s not exactly splatter painting, but participants will be swinging paint cans.