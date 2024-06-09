Summer reading program in swing at Marseilles library

The summer reading program is under way at Marseilles Public Library. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Sign up for summer reading program at the library, 155 E. Bluff St. and enjoy oceans of activities, reading bingo and weekly drawings. Call the library at 815-795-4437 with questions or to register for programs.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday June 10: Shell painting. Decorate some shells. A light snack is provided

5:15 p.m. Monday, June 10: Library board meeting held upstairs. The public is welcome to attend. The Library Board also is looking for residents to join the board.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday June 12: Summer reading program DIY Wooden Sea Life Mobile Craft. A light snack will be provided. Sign up is required because of limited space.

1 to 2 p.m. Friday June 14: Summer reading program Color Your Own Backpack and enjoy a light snack. Sign up is required because of limited space.

The library will be closed on Saturday for the Freedom Run celebration in Marseilles.