The Rev Larry Sheaves, pastor of New Covenant Assembly of God in Mendota, was honored at district council for being an ordained minister for 50 years. (Photo provided by Jennifer Pappas)

The Rev. Larry Sheaves, pastor of New Covenant Assembly of God in Mendota, was honored at district council for being an ordained minister for 50 years.

This is quite an achievement that few attain, the church said in a news release. Sheaves has pastored at several churches ranging from Florida to Illinois and has been pastoring in Mendota for 37 years. His wife Leah has supported him throughout his career.