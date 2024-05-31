More on Main announces 2nd location to open in Ottawa

More on Main, which operate a coffee shop and cafe in Streator, announced it will open a second location at 818 La Salle St. in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

More in Main, which operates a coffee shop serving breakfasts and lunches in Streator, announced Friday it will open a second location in downtown Ottawa.

The downtown Ottawa location will be at 818 La Salle St., between Tangled Roots Brewing Company and RPS Toys.

“We will be working diligently on the new location and hope to be open in the early fall,” More on Main posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “Follow our Instagram and Tiktok accounts for regular progress updates.”

More on Main opened in spring of 2018 inside the Main Street Market building at 317 E. Main St., Streator. Along with serving specialized coffee and other drinks, More on Main is a cafe with a menu of soups, sandwiches, breakfast items and desserts.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.