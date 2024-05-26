Reddick Library in Ottawa begins summer hours

Reddick Library in Ottawa will begin its summer hours Tuesday, May 28. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will begin its summer hours Tuesday, May 28.

The new hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and it will be closed on Sundays.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of May 27. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30: Stuffy Sleepover, children of all ages. Bring your teddy bear or another stuffed friend along and enjoy stories and snacks. Afterward, the library will tuck its cuddly companions in for a sleepover at the library! Don’t forget to pick up your friend the next day after the sleepover concludes. Collect your buddy on between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the Children’s Department.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1: Summer Reading Kickoff Party, all ages. Dive into summer with a “Foam” pool, reptile petting zoo, face painting, lawn games, food trucks and and other activities at the Summer Reading kickoff event. The library will be signing up patrons for its Summer Reading Challenge!

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1: Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.