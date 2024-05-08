Marseilles Lions Club donates $5,831 to Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum

The Marseilles Lions Club donated $5,831 to the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum. Pictured in the donation photo are Rosemary Martin (Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum volunteer manager), Seattle Sutton, Brock Martin (president of Marseilles Lions Club) and Patty Jo Smith (Museum director). (Photo provided Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

The Marseilles Lions Club hosted a chicken fry dinner and donated all proceeds, totaling $5,831, to the non-profit Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum.

Seattle Sutton was thankful of the support from the Marseilles Lions Club.

“What an outstanding little community of people we have in Marseilles!” Sutton said in a news release. “The people of Marseilles are friendly and beyond supportive of each other in the community, which is seen in everyone’s willingness to organize events that are not only fun for all ages, but also beneficial to various entities in Marseilles, such as the museum. I do think the devastating flood of 2013 in Marseilles clearly showed how wonderful people are ... it pulled us together and confirmed the greatness of people in Marseilles, and how rewarding it is to help each other through various avenues of support. I’m so glad Kelly and I decided to raise our family in Marseilles.”