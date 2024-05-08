La Salle hair salon to move to Utica

The Beautique by Rosanna is moving to Utica.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for all the exciting changes,” the business posted to its Facebook page.

The salon is currently at 141 Gooding St., La Salle, and is moving to Mill Street in Utica. The Facebook post indicated the salon is interested in collaborating with vendors on pop ups during the summer and also for space inside the store.

