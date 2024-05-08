May 08, 2024
La Salle hair salon to move to Utica

Salon is interested in collaborating with vendors on pop ups

By Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media
The Beautique by Rosanna is moving to Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The Beautique by Rosanna is moving to Utica.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for all the exciting changes,” the business posted to its Facebook page.

The salon is currently at 141 Gooding St., La Salle, and is moving to Mill Street in Utica. The Facebook post indicated the salon is interested in collaborating with vendors on pop ups during the summer and also for space inside the store.

