Volleyball: Princeton’s Chrissy Sierens signs with St. Ambrose

Princeton senior Chrissy Sierens (front center) will play volleyball for St. Ambrose next year She was joined at her signing by her family (front row, from left) Bennett, Jace Sierens Carrie and Josie; and (back row) Lindsay Philhower (mom), Libby and Brandon (dad). (Photo provided by PHS)

Princeton senior Chrissy Sierens will continue her volleyball career at St. Ambrose University, saying St. Ambrose checked off all the boxes on her list of what she wanted out of a college

“I’ve always been interested in staying active in college, so I’ve been looking at lots of different programs, and by far the best option is St. Ambrose,” she said. “There’s amazing programs for nursing and sciences, and I’m very excited to be there in the fall.”

The senior middle hitter was a second-team All-BCR and Three Rivers East All-Conference selection. She led the Tigresses with 28 blocks (0.36 per game) and chipped in 115 kills (1.5).

Sierens is the second PHS senior who will play volleyball at the next level. Classmate Miyah Fox will play for Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and also run track for the Mustangs.

She is also the second PHS athlete from the Class of 2024 to go on to play collegiately at St. Ambrose, joined by Jimmy Starkey, who will play basketball.