The Streator Police Department is giving away 19 sets of bicycle lights for night riding.

The sets include a USB cord to recharge both lights (a headlight and flashing red rear light). To get a light, go to the police department’s records window any weekday and ask for a set.

“We want our city’s kids to be visible at night as they’re riding,” the Streator Police Department said on its Facebook page.