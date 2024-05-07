Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns to Princeton

Princeton mail carriers told the Princeton City Council on Monday, May 6, 2024, they will be collecting nonperishable food items from residents on Saturday, May 11, as part of the Stamp Out Hunter campaign. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton mailer carriers and volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items Saturday, May 11, from residents as part of the Stamp Out Hunter initiative.

Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton has donated shopping bags for residents to fill with items and leave on their porches. All the food collected will go the Bureau County Food Pantry to be distributed as part of its Second Helping program.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton letter carriers collected 33,000 pounds of food – one of the largest tabulations in the nation. The Bureau County Food Pantry is trying to climb back to that total.

In 2023, the Bureau County Food Pantry served 5,854 individuals in 2,865 households. Of those served, 31% of the individuals are senior citizens. Pantry director Vanessa Hoffeditz said the food pantry used to serve a majority of families, now the majority has shifted to senior citizens.

“Most of them are on fixed incomes,” Hoffeditz said. “The increased food prices and inflation has made it harder on them to stretch their money.”

The food pantry has a regular distribution to its clients, but the Second Helping program allows residents to grab some extra items once a week.

Nonperishable food items must be set out by 7 a.m. The Princeton Post Office will be looking for volunteers beginning at 8 a.m. to help with collection. Wyanet Carpets donates its van for collection. Mayor Ray Mabry kicked off the collection by filling a pair of Sullivan’s Foods bags at Monday’s Princeton City Council meeting.