May 07, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

St. Bede announces award winners

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Academy held its Awards Ceremony this week. Spring Sports Awards will be presented at individual award ceremonies upon completion of their individual seasons.

Football

Most Valuable: Maximus Bray

Most Improved: Willie Sramek

Offensive Lineman: Matteo Pullara

Offensive Back: Halden Hueneburg

Defensive Lineman: Seth Ferrari

Defensive Back: Hunter Savage

Mr. Hardnose: Maximus Bray

Spirit: Hunter Savage

Red Shirt: Gino Ferrari

Newcomer: Alex Ankiewicz

Volleyball

Most Valuable: Johnna Bogatitus Most Valuable: Ali Bosnich Most Improved: Ashlyn Ehm Most Assists: Aubree Acuncius 532 Assists Dedication: Ella Hermes Net Award: Ali Bosnich 47 Blocks 196 Kills Most Digs: Ella Hermes 355 Digs Most Aces: Aubree Acuncius 54 aces

Boys Cross County

Most Valuable: Greyson Marincic

Most Improved: Eric Du

Girls Cross County

Most Valuable: Sierah Shaver

Most Improved: Sara Ruiz

Boys Golf

Most Valuable: Luke Tunnell

Most Improved: Ryan Slingsby

Best Putter: Logan Potthoff

Lowest Average: Luke Tunnell

Girls Golf

Most Valuable: Erin Dove

Most Improved: Anna Cyrocki

Best Putter: Bella Hagenbuch

Lowest Average: Erin Dove

Girls Tennis

Most Valuable: Ella Engelhaupt

Most Improved: Olivia Orteza

Sportsmanship: Jeanna Ladzinski

Rookie of the Year: Emma Smudzinski

Boys Basketball

Most Valuable: Alex Ankiewicz

Most Improved: Phillip Gray

Defense: Logan Potthoff

Hustle Phillip Gray

Dedication: Mason Ross

Rebounds: Nathan Husser

Assists: Kaden Newman

Free Throw %: Kaden Nauman

Leadership: Alex Ankiewicz

Leadership: Logan Potthoff

Girls Basketball

Most Valuable: Ella Hermes

Most Valuable: Ali Bosnich

Defense: Lily Bosnich

Hustle: Bailey Engels

Dedication: Jeanna Ladzinski

Rebounding: Ashlyn Ehm

Wrestling

Most Valuable: Logan Pineda

Student-Wrestler: Evan Englehaupt

Leadership: Hunter Savage

Rookie of the Year: Weston Heersink

Outstanding underclassman: Gavin Gillan

Most Coachable: Garrett Connelly

Most Improved: Jack Maschmann

John Barns Award: Hunter Savage

Girls Bowling

Most Valuable: Aubree Acuncius

Most Valuable: Maddy Fabish

Most Improved: Amy Tran, +47

Boys Bowling

Most Valuable: Haiden Ator

Most Improved: Henry Mertel, +20

Most Improved: Devin Steil, +20

Cheer

MVP: Molly Gonzales

Outstanding Stunt Group: Lena Sartin, Ella Mudge, Miranda Torres, and Emma Slingsby

Determination: Kaelyn Schwemlein

Triple A: Ella Burris

Spirit: Aubrey Siebert

Leadership: Teagan Hewitt

Performing Arts

Most Valuable: Madison Stanbary Most Improved; Solomon Zhang Newcomer of the Year: Brody Hahn

Scholastic Bowl

Most Valuable: Greyson Marincic Most Improved: Aubrey Siebert

Father Gorman Award

Ryan Slingsby, Evan Entrican, Joe Bima, Ella Englehaupt, Ella Hermes

Athletes of the year

Female: Ali Bosnich, Ella Hermes Male: Ryan Slingsby

Have a Question about this article?