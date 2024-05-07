St. Bede announces award winners

St. Bede Academy held its Awards Ceremony this week. Spring Sports Awards will be presented at individual award ceremonies upon completion of their individual seasons.
Football
Most Valuable: Maximus Bray
Most Improved: Willie Sramek
Offensive Lineman: Matteo Pullara
Offensive Back: Halden Hueneburg
Defensive Lineman: Seth Ferrari
Defensive Back: Hunter Savage
Mr. Hardnose: Maximus Bray
Spirit: Hunter Savage
Red Shirt: Gino Ferrari
Newcomer: Alex Ankiewicz
Volleyball
Most Valuable: Johnna Bogatitus Most Valuable: Ali Bosnich Most Improved: Ashlyn Ehm Most Assists: Aubree Acuncius 532 Assists Dedication: Ella Hermes Net Award: Ali Bosnich 47 Blocks 196 Kills Most Digs: Ella Hermes 355 Digs Most Aces: Aubree Acuncius 54 aces
Boys Cross County
Most Valuable: Greyson Marincic
Most Improved: Eric Du
Girls Cross County
Most Valuable: Sierah Shaver
Most Improved: Sara Ruiz
Boys Golf
Most Valuable: Luke Tunnell
Most Improved: Ryan Slingsby
Best Putter: Logan Potthoff
Lowest Average: Luke Tunnell
Girls Golf
Most Valuable: Erin Dove
Most Improved: Anna Cyrocki
Best Putter: Bella Hagenbuch
Lowest Average: Erin Dove
Girls Tennis
Most Valuable: Ella Engelhaupt
Most Improved: Olivia Orteza
Sportsmanship: Jeanna Ladzinski
Rookie of the Year: Emma Smudzinski
Boys Basketball
Most Valuable: Alex Ankiewicz
Most Improved: Phillip Gray
Defense: Logan Potthoff
Hustle Phillip Gray
Dedication: Mason Ross
Rebounds: Nathan Husser
Assists: Kaden Newman
Free Throw %: Kaden Nauman
Leadership: Alex Ankiewicz
Leadership: Logan Potthoff
Girls Basketball
Most Valuable: Ella Hermes
Most Valuable: Ali Bosnich
Defense: Lily Bosnich
Hustle: Bailey Engels
Dedication: Jeanna Ladzinski
Rebounding: Ashlyn Ehm
Wrestling
Most Valuable: Logan Pineda
Student-Wrestler: Evan Englehaupt
Leadership: Hunter Savage
Rookie of the Year: Weston Heersink
Outstanding underclassman: Gavin Gillan
Most Coachable: Garrett Connelly
Most Improved: Jack Maschmann
John Barns Award: Hunter Savage
Girls Bowling
Most Valuable: Aubree Acuncius
Most Valuable: Maddy Fabish
Most Improved: Amy Tran, +47
Boys Bowling
Most Valuable: Haiden Ator
Most Improved: Henry Mertel, +20
Most Improved: Devin Steil, +20
Cheer
MVP: Molly Gonzales
Outstanding Stunt Group: Lena Sartin, Ella Mudge, Miranda Torres, and Emma Slingsby
Determination: Kaelyn Schwemlein
Triple A: Ella Burris
Spirit: Aubrey Siebert
Leadership: Teagan Hewitt
Performing Arts
Most Valuable: Madison Stanbary Most Improved; Solomon Zhang Newcomer of the Year: Brody Hahn
Scholastic Bowl
Most Valuable: Greyson Marincic Most Improved: Aubrey Siebert
Father Gorman Award
Ryan Slingsby, Evan Entrican, Joe Bima, Ella Englehaupt, Ella Hermes
Athletes of the year
Female: Ali Bosnich, Ella Hermes Male: Ryan Slingsby