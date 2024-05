Spring Valley Alderman Dave Pellegrini said Monday he had obtained estimates regarding the construction of a pickleball court at Kirby Park, to be located where the west sand volleyball pit is now. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Pellegrini told the Spring Valley City Council the estimates include $29,200 for the concrete, $9,000 for fencing and $13,760 for the special paint job the court requires.

Pellegrini added he would check into ways the city can take on the latter figure by doing the work itself. No action was taken.