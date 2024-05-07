Seneca softball tops St. Bede 3-2 in T-CC showdown: The Times Monday Area Roundup

Softball

Seneca 3, St. Bede 2: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish won the battle of T-CC unbeatens to improve to 26-1 overall and 14-0 in league play.

Audry McNabb went 3 for 3 to lead Seneca, while Lexie Buis smacked a 2-run homer and Alyssa Zellers doubled. Tessa Krull (7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.

Morris 5, Ottawa 3: At Morris, the Pirates fell to 17-10 overall and 4-5 in I-8 action with the loss.

Kendall Lowery smacked a 3-run home run for Ottawa, with Aubrey Sullivan posting a single and double. Peyton Bryson (6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Wilmington 4, Streator 3: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs dropped to 9-13 overall and 6-7 in ICE play with the loss.

Joyce Walkling (RBI) had two hits for Streator while Reagan Morgan recorded an RBI. Makenna Ondrey (6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) took the pitching loss.

Marquette 14, Midland 1 (5 inn.): At rural Varna, the Crusaders improved to 13-7 overall and 9-4 in T-CC play with the victory.

Makayla Backos went 3 for 3 with three RBI for Marquette, with Hunter Hopkins (RBI) and Avery Durdan adding two hits each. Kealey Rick smacked a two-run double. Taylor Cuchra (Win, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) and Anna Hjerpe (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) shared time in the circle.

Serena 15, Parkview Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers, behind a combined no-hitter by Jenna Setchell (Win, 3 IP, 9 K) and Maddie Glade (1 IP, 2 K), improved to 16-6 with the triumph.

Setchell (two RBIs), Hannah McNelis (two RBIs) and Rebekah Shugrue (two RBIs) all had two hits for Serena, while Lanee Cole and Paisley Twait each smacked a double.

Earlville 11, Hiawatha 1 (6 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders scored seven times in the third in the LTC win.

Addie Scherer (two doubles, RBI) and Mya Ramey (RBI) each had three hits for Earlville, with Chesney Auter adding a pair of hits. Scherer (6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K) earned the pitching victory.

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 3: At Woodstock, the Indians dropped to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in the KRC with the defeat.

Kayden Corneils went 3 for 4 for Sandwich with Johanna Freemon recording two RBIs.

Baseball

Ottawa 10, Rochelle 6: At Rochelle, the Pirates improved to 11-16 overall and 4-8 in Interstate 8 Conference play with the win.

Jackson Mangold (double, two RBI) and Adam Swanson (RBI) each had three hits for Ottawa, while Colin Fowler had singled and doubled. Jace Veith had two RBIs, Lucas Farabaugh tripled, and Jack Henson doubled. Cam Loomis (Win, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K), Tate Wesbecker (3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Alex Billings (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Wilmington 1, Streator 0: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs fell to 11-15 overall and 7-5 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the loss.

Jake Hagie, Zander McCloskey, Landon Muntz and Noah Camp all singled for Streator’s four hits. Hagie (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 1 K) suffered the tough-luck pitching loss.

Marquette 10, Midland 1: At rural Varna, the Crusaders improved to 22-1 overall and 12-1 in Tri-County Conference action with the triumph.

Carson Zellers had three hits for Marquette, while Charlie Mullen added two hits and Sam Mitre a home run and three RBIs. Alec Novotney (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K) earned the win on the hill with help from Ryan Peterson (2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).

Seneca 5, St. Bede 1: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 19-7 overall and 10-5 in T-CC play with the victory.

Casey Clennon (double, RBI) and Paxton Giertz (RBI) each smacked three hits for Seneca, while Kenny Daggett added a pair of singles. Aidan Vilcek (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) earned the win on the mound with help from Clennon (1 IP, 2 K).

Serena 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Huskers moved to 10-12 overall and 8-1 in Little Ten Conference action with the triumph.

Carson Baker (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K) earned the pitching win for Serena, while Tanner Faivre, Hunter Staton and Beau Raikes all singled.

Aurora Christian 13, Somonauk 3 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to 6-13 on the season with the loss.

Silas Johnson, Noah Brandt (RBI), Carson Bahrey and Luke Rader all singled for Somonauk, with Tristan Reed also driving in a run.

Earlville 5, Hiawatha 3: At Earlville, the Red Raiders defeated the Hawks in the LTC game.

Declan Brennan (RBI) and Carlos Gonzalez each smacked a triple for Earlville. Easton Fruit (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Aaden Browder (2 IP) shared efforts on the mound.

Sandwich 8, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Indians improved to 16-11 overall and 8-4 in Kishwaukee River Conference action with the win.

Dino Barbanente (three RBIs) and Quinn Rome (RBI) each had two hits for Sandwich, while Chance Lange and Chris Barbor (RBI) each doubled. Tyler Lissman (6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) earned the pitching win with help from Braden Behringer (1 IP, 2 K).

Track and field

Ottawa boys 1st, girls 2nd at Illinois Valley Invite: At King Field, the Ottawa boys team scored 119 points to slip past runner-up Streator (116) with Marquette (38) placing sixth. The Ottawa girls posted 81 points to place second behind champion La Salle-Peru (207), while Streator (47) finished fourth and Marquette (46) fifth.

Winning events for the Ottawa boys were Weston Averkamp (110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles), Michael Mills (shot put), Lucas Goetz (pole vault) and the 4x400 relay team of Malachi Snyder, Archer Cechowicz, Jack Thomas and Averkamp. Streator’s Isaiah Brown captured both the 100 an 200, while Riley Stevens won the high jump. Marquette’s Denver Trainor placed first in the long jump.

On the girls side, Riley Thrush (3200) and Krisee Clark (discus) earned wins for Ottawa. For Marquette, Maggie Jewett won both the 200 and 400, while Gwen Jimenez won the shot put. Streator’s Mina James (100) and Lexy Jensen (discus) both earned second-place marks.

Newark girls win title, Somonauk boys runner-up at LTC meet: At Waterman, the Norsemen girls registered 174 points to win the Little Ten Conference meet with Somonauk (60) placing fourth and Earlville (38) fifth. The Somonauk boys (108) placed second behind champion Indian Creek (118), while Newark (104) finished third and Earlville (16) sixth.

The Newark girls had wins from Kiara Wesseh (200, 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump), Brooklyn Hatteberg (100), Madison Sittler (400), Tess Carlson (300 hurdles), Addison Ness (triple jump), 4x100 (Sittler, Carlson, Isabella Creps, Hatteberg), 4x200 (Hatteberg, Isabella Creps, Sittler, Makenzie Doss), 4x400 (Doss, Isabella Creps, Annalyse Creps, Sittler) and 4x800 (Annalyse Creps, Doss, Olivia Smith, Stephanie Snyder).

Somonauk had wins from Emma Rominski (800) and Ellie Wiegman (3200). Earlville’s 4x200 relay (Vyvienn O’Connell, Madelynne Domin, Bailey Miller, Alexa McNally) placed second.

For the boys, Somonauk had victories from Landin Stillwell (1600, 3200), Garin Zaeske (100), 4x100 and 4x200 (Tanner Daniels, Tristian Garcia, Chase Lafferty, Zaeske) and 4x800 (Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson, Caden Hamer).

Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis won the 200, 400 and 800, while also anchoring the 4x400 relay team along with Nathan Kath, Henry Mathre and Lance Pasakarnis to a win. Earlville’s Jared Dormer finished third in the 800 and 300 hurdles.

Seneca competes in Morris multi-team meet: At Morris, the Fighting Irish posted solid marks, including seven wins, at the multi-team meet.

The Seneca boys were led by firsts from Sean Sigler (tied, pole vault), Sam Churchill (tied, pole vault) and the 4x200 relay team of Travis Barr, Churchill, AJ Keedy and Drew Danek.

For the Seneca girls, Lilly Pfeifer (100 hurdles), Faith Baker (shot put, discus), Teagan Johnson (pole vault), Lila Coleman (long jump) and Franki Meyers (triple jump) all posted first-place marks.