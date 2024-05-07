Princeton’s new garbage trucks, totes now in action

Mike Carrow, Princeton streets and sanitation employee, wheels a new garbage tote over the curb in front of a home on First Street on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said Monday the days of city workers riding garbage trucks are over, as the city’s new trucks and totes are in action.

Wittenauer said 18 to 20 city employees in all different departments assisted last week in the process of assembling, washing and preparing the totes to be delivered to residents, referring to the roll out as the city’s largest scale project since derecho cleanup.

The city manager said the city purchased 1,500 new recycling totes costing $145,000 and 3,500 used garbage totes costing $175,000. The two trucks combined were $545,000, putting the city’s total at roughly $865,000 to rollout its new garbage pickup.

Princeton did not take on any debt for the project. Two years ago, garbage bills were increased by a $1 per month, costing residents $24 more total since the increase went into effect, but also ensuring the city didn’t have to take out any loans.

“It was time for us to step into the 21st century,” Wittenauer said. “You won’t see guys riding on the trucks anymore. That was too much of a liability.”

The new trucks pick up garbage with robotic arm operated from inside the vehicle. Council member Jerry Neumann said the labor used picking up the garbage now can be utilized in other areas of need in the city, such as street projects.

Wittenauer addressed some frequently asked questions during Monday’s meeting.

If a resident eceived a 95 gallon container and prefer a 65 gallon tote, let City Hall know by calling 815-875-2631, option 2. The 65 gallon totes will have a six at the beginning in its SKU number and the 95 gallon containers will have a nine at the start of its SKU number, Wittenauer said.

Recycling totes will be delivered this week to those who requested them, Wittenauer said. Residents on the Monday route already should have received their containers. Recycling pickup will commence the week of May 20 and continue every other week. The city has schedules available to residents. Recycling should be placed unbagged in the green totes. Recycling should be set out on the regular garbage day during the appropriate week.

Brush pickup will return this week, however, it must be put in a separate container. The city will allow for the drop off of unwanted garbage cans beginning the week of May 20.

Garbage containers must be set out by 5 a.m. to ensure collection, Wittenauer said. The containers should be set up handles and wheels towards the house and the lid toward the street. Residents may write their addresses on their totes, the city manager said. Extra garbage beyond what the containers hold will need to be labeled with stickers, similar to bulk collection.

The old trucks still will be used to collect brush and bulk items, Wittenauer said. Residents are encouraged to call City Hall with any questions.