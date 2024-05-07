Princeton approves $542,952 in improvements at Amtrak depot campus, parking lot

Improvements to the Darius Miller Rail Campus and Parking Lot in Princeton are set for this summer, some time shortly after the ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo on June 1 in nearby Rotary Park. (Derek Barichello)

The Princeton City Council approved Monday a $542,952 agreement with Advanced Asphalt to complete the work. City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said that bid was about $200,000 less than the city expected.

Wittenauer said the improvements at the Amtrak depot have been a couple years in the making. The city put aside $325,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds, received a $250,000 Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity capital grant and garnered $250,000 from Bureau County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“We made sure the cost is covered,” Wittenauer said.

The city manager said with the project coming in about $200,000 less than projected, it gives the city wriggle room should the project hit any unexpected expenses moving forward, or should the City Council find itself wanting to make additions to the project.

Princeton has eight daily stops at its Amtrak depot.