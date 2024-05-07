May 07, 2024
Mendota sees uptick in retail sales

‘We are very happy with the retail performance,’ city clerk says

By Tom Collins
Mendota City Clerk Emily McConville reported February retail sales were down 9% year over year, but year-to-date sales in 2024 remain up by 1%. (Scott Anderson)

The year-over-year increase is impressive because Mendota enjoyed a record retail sales year in 2023, with City Hall notching a share of $1.72 million, including the city’s best-ever first quarter in 2023. Mendota also toppled monthly records in June, August and October.

“We are very happy with the retail performance,” McConville said. “The No. 1 reason, in my opinion, is the huge increase in number of taxpayers.”

McConville said there was an eight-fold increase in the number of retail providers who contribute to the city coffers. The include remote and online retailers, who were added after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling (South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., 2018) that lets municipalities tax remote retail sales.

