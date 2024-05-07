La Salle-Peru High School seniors receive scholarships, awards at annual Awards Night

L-P Class of 1957 Scholarships were presented by Brett Witek (left) and Bo Windy (right) to the following students: (beginning second from left) Litzy Lopez, Maddison Van Zuiden, Zachary Znaniecki, Megan Crites and Niles Tremper. This scholarship fund was established with the intention of creating higher educational opportunities for future L-P generations. These $2,000 scholarships aim to recognize deserving students who have a desire to further their education and contribute meaningfully to their respective fields. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru High School honored upcoming graduates with scholarships and special awards during the annual Senior Awards Night on April 25 at the school. The following high school seniors received honors and awards for the 2023-24 academic year.

Academic Awards

Nathaniel Hansen received the $1,000 Esther Styma Scholarship, which is awarded to a student with a GPA of at least 3.0 who is a resident of La Salle and submits an essay on the topic, “How education will make a difference in my life.” The scholarship was presented by Philip Slevin of Hometown National Bank.

Nicholas Butler received the $1,000 Quesse Technology Scholarship, presented by Gracelyn and Billy Quesse. The award is given to a student who plans to pursue a career in a field related to computer technology, who has a GPA of at least 3.25 and plans to attend college or university. Students must submit an essay about their interests in a computer technology career and show a record of participation in school and community activities.

Will McLaughlin received the $1,000 Ficek-Carboni Heritage Scholarship, which is awarded to a student with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.4 who plans to attend college and wrote an essay on the topic, “How the lessons I learned from my family have influenced my life.” This scholarship was presented by Bill Carboni.

Alexis Yepsen received the Business Education Award from L-P Business Division Chair Tiara Bedenko-Hill and Chris Vaske, senior vice president of Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Eleanor Radtke, Elisabeth Kamke, Nora Maier, Gabrielle Mosley, Emily Kmetz and Clara Guglielmetti received Evelyn E. Biederstedt Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships, valued at approximately $1,600, are awarded to students who attended L-P for four years, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, participated in band or chorus, plan to attend college or university and who submit an essay on how they have been influenced by music. The scholarships were presented by Philip Slevin of Hometown National Bank.

Abigail Beard received the L-P Agriculture Scholarship from the L-P FFA Alumni. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students interested in pursuing an agriculture-related career.

Hailey Dzik received the $1,000 L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who has attended L-P for at least two years and has a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. The student must also be accepted into a two- or four-year college or university and have participated in school or community activities with a leadership role.

Alise O’Brien and Madelyn Kolczaski received the Robert Alpert Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, presented by J. Burt of Heartland Bank, was established in memory of Robert Alpert, who was a beloved educator, counselor and coach at Peru Washington School. Though a decorated U.S. Marine in World War II, education was his passion and he believed in lifelong learning. These scholarships benefit graduating seniors from the Peru Elementary School District with plans to pursue an education major in college.

Katherine Sowers received the $2,000 Linda Levine Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a female senior at L-P High School who plans to pursue a degree in business, has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, is accepted to and plans to attend a two-year or four-year college full-time and demonstrates participation in school-community activities. The scholarship was awarded by Ronnie Uebel, sister of Linda Levine.

Aidan Harmon received the L-P Foundation for Educational Enrichment Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating L-P senior with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, acceptance to two- or four- year college or trade school and a combination of classroom excellence and extra-curricular activities including 100 hours of community service.

Aiden Anderson received the Harry Debo Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship, named in memory of local businessman Harry Debo, is awarded to an L-P senior who plans to pursue a degree in business, is accepted to and plans to attend a two-year or four-year college full-time and demonstrates participation in business-related activities and classes. The scholarship was presented by Jennifer Radtke.

Makenzie Hamilton received the $1,000 Thomas K. Kujawa Scholarship, named in memory of registered nurse and Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran Thomas Kujawa. The scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior who is pursuing a degree in nursing upon graduation. The scholarship was presented by Jim Lesczcynski.

Bridgit Hoskins received the $1,000 Jack Lyon Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator Jack Lyon. The memorial scholarship is given to a senior who has taken four years of German classes, earned a 2.5 minimum GPA and who submitted an essay on what they have gained from studying German at L-P.

Adam Lane received the Knights of Columbus Calvert Council 792 La Salle-Peru Scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship was presented by Grand Knight Kyle Foley.

Nora Maier and Aidan Harmon each received a $1,000 the Jaiden Allen Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of Jaiden Allen and sponsored by his parents, Andrew Allen and Sangita Patel Allen. The memorial scholarship is awarded to any graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 3.25, is accepted to a two- or four-year college full-time, demonstrates participation in school-community activities and submits an essay about “how you plan to make the world a better place and in what ways are you already doing so?”

Gage Swiskoski received the $1,000 Ken Carey Memorial Scholarship, created in honor of L-P Class of 1984 graduate Ken Carey. It is awarded to a qualified male applicant who has been involved in sports and submits an essay on the topic, “Describe your hunger to continue education beyond high school and why you are most deserving of this award.” The scholarship was presented by Bonnie and Bob Huber.

Kaylie Reese received the City Center Physical Therapy Scholarship, presented by Gina Martin. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in physical therapy or sports medicine. The scholarship is given to a student who has a GPA of at least 3.25 and is accepted to a college or university.

Ty Terzick received the $1,000 Jeremy Pondinas Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of Jeremy Pondinas, who was involved in wrestling, fishing, baseball, basketball and football while attending L-P High School. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 2.75, is accepted or plans to attend a two- or four-year college, is involved in extracurricular activities and has a good sense of humor.

Alex Anderson received the William and Gerry Etzenbach Engineering Scholarship, presented by two of their sons, Bob and Tom Etzenbach. This $1,000 scholarship was established in honor of La Salle-Peru High School graduates William and Gerry Etzenbach. William was a longtime civil engineer for the city of Peru and president of Chamlin and Associates in Peru. He also was heavily involved in community service to the Illinois Valley Community Hospital Board and the Boy Scouts. This scholarship is offered to a graduating L-P senior planning to pursue a college degree in engineering.

Caitlin Traub (left) and Jaxon Schneider (right) received the L-P Band Parents Association Scholarship, presented by Chris Vaske. This $1,000 scholarship was established to reward the time and education given to creating music for the community to enjoy. The scholarship is awarded to two graduating L-P seniors who have participated in band for four years, have a minimum GPA of 2.0 and completed an essay on how band participation helped shape them into the people they are.

Litzy Lopez, Maddison Van Zuiden, Zachary Znaniecki, Megan Crites and Niles Tremper received the L-P Class of 1957 Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established with the intention of creating higher educational opportunities for future L-P generations. These $2,000 scholarships aim to recognize deserving students who have a desire to further their education and contribute meaningfully to their respective fields. The scholarships were presented by Brett Witek and Bo Windy.

Caitlin Traub received the Gary J. Novak, M.D. Scholarship, presented by Gary and Mary Jo Novak. This $1,000 scholarship is named for Dr. Novak, who received an excellent education while also playing basketball at La Salle-Peru High School. He continued learning and growing at the University of Notre Dame and Loyola Stritch School of Medicine before a long career of caring for others as an internist and teaching medical students and residents. This scholarship was established by Gary and his wife, Mary Jo, for the purpose of providing monetary assistance to a graduating senior with plans to attend medical school.

Vance Redlich received the Roger Chamlin Memorial Scholarship, presented by Julie Chamlin, Anita Chamlin and Susan Chamlin Rolander. This $1,000 scholarship was established by the Chamlin family to honor Roger’s service and commitment to the betterment of his community in his more than 50 years as a civil engineer in the Illinois Valley. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating L-P senior who has been accepted to a two- or four-year college or university with plans to pursue a STEM-related field.

Isabella Argubright eceived the Dr. A.J. Sellett Medical Scholarship for students planning to pursue a career in medicine. This $1,000 scholarship was presented by Sharon Lamps.

Ella Raef, Grace Miller and Seth Adams received the Dale Family Scholarship. These $500 scholarships, recognizing those dedicated to the betterment of society and who believe in investing in the youth, is awarded to an L-P senior who demonstrates a desire to make a difference in the world with plans to attend a two- or four-year university or trade school. The scholarship was presented by Rodney and Rici Dale.

Gage Swiskowski and Jacob Maier received Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarships, presented by Crystal Geiger. These $500 scholarships are awarded to local high school graduates who are Financial Plus members pursuing higher education.

Athletic Awards

Addison Duttlinger and Seth Adams received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators.

Brendan Boudreau and Seth Adams received the Hubert “Huby” Sarver Scholarship, presented by Greg Sarver. Named for former L-P coach Huby Sarver, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Sarver family to an L-P student based on the student’s character, work ethic, leadership and multiple sport participation. Boudreau and Adams also will have their names added to a plaque of past recipients.

Seth Adams received the $1,000 William Plantan Football Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an L-P football player who exhibits a high standard of leadership and citizenship and who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college.

Will Mertes received the $1,000 Mike Kasap Memorial Football Scholarship. The recipient is chosen by the Kasap family for their devotion and loyalty to football. The award was presented by L-P assistant football coach Cam Mignone.

Seth Adams, Addison Duttlinger and Andrew Bollis received Athletic Booster Club Scholarships. The L-P Athletic Booster Club presents these $500 scholarships to L-P student-athletes who participate in at least one sport each year of high school, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, have at least one parent active in the Athletic Booster Club and who complete an essay. The recipients also have their names added to a plaque. The scholarships were presented by L-P Booster Club president Tara Backes.

Neil Olivero received the $1,000 Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship, which is awarded to a graduating senior who has received a varsity letter for participation in track or basketball.

Ty Terzick received the $1,000 Vito Ricci Football Scholarship, which is awarded to a team leader who displays the character traits of L-P spirit and a commitment to excellence.

Nolan Glynn received the $500 Eddie Bray Football Scholarship, which is awarded to a four-year L-P football player who displays the traits of teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for academic success in higher education.

Special Awards

Makenzie Hamilton received the Gary Eccles Scholarship, presented by fire science teacher Robbyn Partain. The $500 scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior entering an emergency services career and who will attend Illinois Valley Community College.

Brendan Boudreau and Caitlin Traub received the Nancy Kochis/Brian Towne Scholarship for the Legal Profession. The $500 scholarship was presented by L-P science teacher Nancy Kochis.

Yiszel Pantoja received the $500 Pat Weber Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to an “earnest senior who exemplifies qualities of leadership in school, extra-curricular and civic activities and plans to continue her/his education in college in the fields of teaching/counseling.” Nora Maier received the Andrew J. Kelly Memorial Scholarship, presented by Andrew’s parents, Terri and Bill Kelly. The $300 scholarship is awarded to the senior class president with plans of attending college or vocational school. Addison Duttlinger received the $500 Elizabeth Boyle/Richard Henneberry Scholarship for students who plan to degree in nursing, biology, speech pathology/audiology or psychology. The scholarship was presented by L-P social science division chair Troy Woods. Natalie Perra received the $500 Dr. and Senator Rezin Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who demonstrates strong character, positive academic achievement and a desire to pursue higher education after high school.

Alex Anderson received the Tirza B. Ennor Mathematics Scholarship. This scholarship in honor of Tirza B. Ennor, a former L-P math teacher, is awarded to a graduating senior of L-P High School who has attended L-P for at least three years. The student must have completed four years of college preparatory math, plans to enroll in college upon graduation from high school and have demonstrated good character throughout their high school career. The scholarship was presented by math teacher Matt Makeever.

Isabelle Andrews received the Central Bank Illinois Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior who has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA after seven semesters and has been accepted to a two- or four-year college. The scholarship was presented by Jennifer Konczak.

Eleanor Radtke received the Robert and Judith Quick Family Education Scholarship. This scholarship – in honor of the Quicks, who attended LPHS, and Mr. Quick, who returned to L-P as a teacher – is awarded to an L-P senior who plans a career in education and attending either IVCC or a four-year school.

Michael Peters received the $500 Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Future Law Scholarship.

Zachary Znaniecki received the $500 Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Importance of the Trades Scholarship.

Isabella Argubright received the R. Earl Trobaugh Presidential Scholarship, presented by LPHS English Division Chair Michele Honecker-Ummel. The $275 scholarship is awarded to students who have attained the highest averages in English and foreign language. The recipient must attend Illinois Valley Community College.

Matthew Sims received the Tonica Teachers’ Union Scholarship, presented by Amber Heider and Liz Senica. This scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior who graduated from Tonica Elementary School District and plans to further their education in any area.

Litzy Lopez received the $500 Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Scholarship, which is awarded to Hispanic students who wish to further education beyond high school.

Coral Garcia received the Deb Pyszka Memorial Scholarship, presented by the Pyszka family: Mike, Megan, Vivi and Holly. This scholarship was established to honor Deb Pyszka, who was an IVCH nurse for 39 years. Throughout her career, she consistently carried a passion and love of nursing. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher and be pursuing a registered nursing degree.

Departmental Awards

Each year, members of the La Salle-Peru High School senior class are awarded special honors by the school’s academic departments. This year the recipients are: Samuel Dickey (Art Award), Tanner Egbert (English Award), Faith Arkins (Georgia Stohr Memorial Award), Addison Duttlinger (Carol Walsh Memorial Spanish Award), Faith Arkins (Math Division Rabe Award), Nathaniel Hansen (Illinois Science Teachers Chemistry Award), Aidan Harmon (Illinois Science Teachers Biology Award), Faith Arkins (Illinois Science Teachers Physics Award), Kevin Rynke (Knights of Columbus U.S. History Award), Hailey Dzik (Bertusi Award for social science) and Danica Scoma (Eldon Gunia Memorial Art Scholarship).