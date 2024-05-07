La Salle County to collect dead birds to test for West Nile

The La Salle County Health Department has begun collecting dead crows, blue jays and robins and will continue this process until Oct. 15. (Photo provided by La Salle County Health Department)

The La Salle County Health Department has begun collecting dead crows, blue jays and robins and will continue this process until Oct. 15.

Dead birds are important sentinels for early detection of West Nile virus activity. West Nile virus generally appears in birds and mosquitoes before it is transmitted to humans. Over the past 20 years, West Nile virus activity has been documented throughout La Salle County. If you find a dead bird, contact the Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at 815-433-3366. Below are the criteria the Health Department uses to determine if a bird is eligible to submit for testing:

The bird is dead and the carcass is in good condition. Birds should be dead for less than 48 hours prior to collection, and have not started decomposing (no strong odor, no bloating, no maggots, eyes are not deflated or dried).

The bird has no obvious cause of death. Birds with obvious injuries such as wounds or missing parts should not be submitted for testing. Crushed carcasses and birds found along roadways are not acceptable.

The bird must be one that is acceptable for testing. At this time the Health Department is only collecting crows, blue jays and robins. To help identify the type of bird, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus/dead-bird-collection for bird identification information.

As in past years, Health Department staff are getting ready to begin testing mosquitoes for West Nile virus. The mosquito collection and testing equipment was purchased with grant money. The Health Department also utilizes grant money to purchase a large quantity of mosquito larvicide, which is used to treat potential mosquito breeding sites. The larvicide will be distributed to licensed mosquito control applicators from local municipalities and villages throughout the county.

Additionally, the Health Department, through a grant, offers larvicide to property owners looking to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Property owners are encouraged to pick up a package of Natular DT. Natular DT, is a mosquito larvicide that controls larvae of mosquitoes for up to 60 days. Manufactured by Clarke, Natular DT is an easy-to-use, bi-layer tablet that prevents mosquito breeding in standing water sites around yards. The larvicide can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Health Department, 717 Etna Road, Ottawa. Each package contains 12 tablets. At this time, supplies are limited to one per household.

For additional information on West Nile virus, contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or go to www.lasallecountyil.gov.