Homestead Festival parade committee in Princeton announces lead couples, grand marshals

The Steering Committee shared Shellee Monier, a member of the Princeton community, has been nominated as this year’s grand marshal. Monier, owner and operator of Meadows on Main, was recognized for her dedication to community service throughout her lifetime at Princeton. (Photo provided by Chantha Chhim)

This year’s 53rd annual Homestead Festival held Sept. 5-8 in Princeton is set to bring nostalgia and fond memories.

The Homestead Festival Steering Committee: Eric and Dena May of Princeton will serve as the lead couple along with Chantha and Susan Chhim (Sheffield), Tina and Derick Klingenberg (Princeton), and Tyler and Jeanine Thompson (Princeton).

This year’s theme is “Back to our Roots” is a tribute to the area’s rich history and community values. The theme was unveiled at the annual Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce dinner at The Barn at Hornbaker Gardens. May also shared the updated logo and branding, which features Bureau County’s outline with Princeton, highlighted by a prominent star.

The Steering Committee shared Shellee Monier, a member of the Princeton community, has been nominated as this year’s grand marshal. Monier, owner and operator of Meadows on Main, was recognized for her dedication to community service throughout her lifetime at Princeton.

May, speaking on behalf of the committee, highlighted the festival’s updated branding efforts and the theme’s significance in reflecting the community’s roots and forward-looking aspirations. The festival offers a diverse range of activities over four days, all designed to celebrate the spirit and offerings of Bureau County. The festivities draw past and present residents along with thousands of visitors from all over the state, inviting all to experience the hospitality and charm of Bureau County.

For further information, updates on event scheduling and volunteering opportunities, visit www.homesteadfestival.com.