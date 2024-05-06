Streator resident donates handicapped accessible picnic table to splash pad at City Park

An Americans with Disabilities accessible picnic table was donated recently to the city of Streator for Paul’s Pad at City Park. (Derek Barichello)

An Americans with Disabilities accessible picnic table was donated recently to the city of Streator for Paul’s Pad at City Park.

The donation was made by Cinda Bond, who owned Grant Street Grocery, in honor of her father Charles Dominic, who served eight years on the Streator City Council. The table was placed to the west of the splash pad, near the Kent Street sidewalk.

“Bring a patio umbrella, a picnic, a book, as he would want all people to enjoy it,” Bond wrote in a Facebook post.

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei commended the donation at the May 1 City Council meeting. She said donations from residents are appreciated and make help improve the quality of life in the city.