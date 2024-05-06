How to Start a Business seminar, open house set at former Mendota Lutheran Home

A How to Start a Business seminar is scheduled Thursday, May 9, at the former Mendota Lutheran Home. (Photo provided by Ali Braboy)

A How to Start a Business seminar is scheduled Thursday, May 9, at the former Mendota Lutheran Home.

An open house of the facility at 500 Sixth St. is set 3 to 5:30 p.m. The space can be used as a community kitchen, meeting space, office/retail space and affordable senior housing.

The seminar in English and Spanish is scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. Seminar topics include “is your idea a hobby or business?” choosing a business structure, identifying people to build a solid team, setting up your finances and developing a business plan for success.