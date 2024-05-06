Brett Harris a big hit in call-up to the Oakland A’s

Oakland A's rookie Brett Harris hit two home runs in his second Big League game on Saturday in Oakland. He is the son of former Ohio Bulldog basketball all-stater Lance Harris. (Photo provided by the Oakland A's)

Brett Harris didn’t wait long to make a big impression in his call-up to the Show.

The Oakland A’s rookie third baseman smashed home runs in consecutive at-bats in his second game in the Major Leagues in a 20-4 win over the Marlins on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. They were the first two hits in his Big League career.

Harris, 25, is the son of former Ohio High School All-State basketball player Lance Harris. The younger Harris bears a striking resemblance to his father.

“It’s something you dream of since you’re playing in the backyard,” Harris told mlb.com. “It’s pretty surreal. I think once I get back to the hotel, I’ll try to wrap my head around it. Right now I’m enjoying a good win, which makes the debut more memorable.

Harris’ parents, Lance and Kerri, and his fiancee, Sydney, along with some childhood friends could be seen celebrating in the crowd after hitting his homers.

“A little boys dream from Arlington Heights just came true,” Lance Harris said Saturday after his son’s debut. “He has worked hard and sacrificed a lot to make it just like every other player. We are so blessed to be able to be here and be a part of it.”

Brad Bickett, who teamed up with Lance Harris to lead the Ohio Bulldogs to a Class A State runner-up finish in 1986, said it was unbelievable to see Brett’s MLB debut.

“The kid has some great genetics. He’s a gamer,” Bickett said.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Harris became just the 11th player in Athletics franchise history to hit his first two career MLB home runs in the same game.

His first homer went 415 feet with an exit velocity of 105.7 MPH, according to STATCAST, in the fourth inning. He pulled another curveball to left field for his second homer in his next at-bat in the sixth inning, traveling 374 feet.

The No. 9 prospect in Oakland’s farm system, Harris was batting .289 with an .874 OPS with Triple-A Las Vegas with three homers and 20 RBIs.

Harris prepped at Arlington Heights Hersey High School, its first graduate to reach the Major Leagues. He was drafted by the A’s in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga University. He was a Collegiate Baseball Third-Team All-American.