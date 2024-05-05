Streator library to host Pokemon scavenger hunt

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a Pokemon Scavenger Hunt beginning Monday, May 6.

Anyone may participate. Search the library and find all the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library, 130 S. Park St., the week of May 6. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 6: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7: Story time, newborns to age 5. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8: Senior living craft time, adults. The library will be making floral hoops with Genevieve from the pointe at Pontiac.