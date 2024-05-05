Registration open for Summit Learning Academy in La Salle

Summit Learning Academy, a ministry of Grace United Methodist Church, opened registration for the 2024-2025 school year. (Provided by Nancy Nieslawski)

Summit Learning Academy, a ministry of Grace United Methodist Church, opened registration for the 2024-2025 school year.

This tuition based preschool is located at 1345 Chartres St. in La Salle. The preschool has classes for 2 to 5 year olds. The school’s mission is “children come first,” according to a news release from Grace United Methodist Church. Qualified, caring staff works collaboratively to foster the spiritual, social, emotional, educational and physical development of children, the church said in the news release.

To get more information email summitlearning1345@gmail.com or call 815-780-7324 or call the church at 815-223-1001.