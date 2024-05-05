Oglesby schools to host May 22 special ed meeting

Oglesby Elementary will host a meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Lincoln Elementary School, 755 Bennett Ave., to inform parents of private school and home school students with special needs. (Shaw Local News Network)

The meeting is to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services for the 2023-24 school year to students with disabilities who reside within the district but attend private schools or are home schooled.

Interested parents are asked to contact Kelly Legrenzi at klegrenzi@ops125.net. For additional questions, contact superintendent Michael Pillion at 815-883-9297.