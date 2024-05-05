James Street complex chosen for water fountain by Illinois American Water

The Streator Township High School Foundation was chosen by Illinois American Water to receive a water fountain and bottle filling station at the James Street youth sports and community recreation complex.

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced seven organizations were awarded a Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served by Illinois American Water.

Streator has received five drinking fountains through this Illinois American Water program. Other drinking fountains are located in Spring Lake Nature Park, Central Park, City Park and two in Marilla Park. James Street Recreation recently has become the home of Streator High School’s boys and girls soccer games.

“We are proud to collaborate with the American Water Charitable Foundation to partner with these organizations that actively advance environmental stewardship and champion water conservation,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water, in a news release. “By working together, we make greater and meaningful impacts on these shared goals and enhance the well-being of the communities we are part of.”

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving water, people and communities.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Illinois,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation in a news release. “Funding for water and environment grants is allocated towards projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation.”