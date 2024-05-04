Streator baseball turns back Lisle; Serena’s RayElle Brennan hits for cycle: The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Streator 4, Lisle 2: At the SHS Athletic Fields on Friday, the host Bulldogs (11-14 overall, 7-4 ICE) completed the Illinois Central Eight Conference sweep of the Lions with the No. 5-9 hitters in the batting order providing all of the team’s hits, runs and RBIs.

Keegan Angelico tallied two singles and an RBI, while Clay Christoff contributed one single and two runs batted in. Blaize Bressner, Joe Hoekstra and Noah Camp also had hits for Streator in support of winning pitcher Zander McCloskey (5 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) and reliever Landon Muntz (2 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

Sandwich 15, Kaneland 5 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (13-11) used six-run innings in both the second and the fifth to run-rule their former conference rivals.

Quin Rome (5 IP, 5 ER, 5 K) pitched the win for Sandwich. Tyler Lissman had a huge game at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and seven RBIs. Jeffery Ashley singled and scored three runs, Dino Barbanente provided three singles and an RBI, and Taylor Adams was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Serena 10, Earlville 3: At Earlville, the visiting Huskers (10-11) plated a half dozen runs over the opening two innings on their way to the Little Ten Conference triumph over the host Red Raiders.

Hunter Staton (2 for 3, two RBIs), Beau Raikes (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs) and Carson Baker (1 for 4, one RBI) all tripled for Serena, with Tanner Faivre scoring three runs and Carter Meyer adding two hits. Faivre (7 IP, 2 ER, 9 K) earned the win on the bump.

For Earlville (2-9), Declan Brennan had two hits and an RBI in support of starting pitcher James Henne (5 IP, 6 ER, 3 K).

Boys track and field

Ottawa 9th at McCormick ABC: At Geneseo’s McCormick ABC Meet, the Pirates placed ninth of 16 schools with 63 team points.

Weston Averkamp won the Division A 110-meter hurdles (15.35 seconds) and was second in the A 300 hurdles (40.06). Lucas Goetz added an Ottawa victory in the Division C pole vault (3.28 meters).

Joey Liebhart (3rd, Division B 110 hurdles, 17.39; 3rd Division C 300 hurdles, 45.20) and Archer Cechowicz (3rd Division C 110 hurdles, 17.33) provided Ottawa its other top-three finishes.

Softball

Newark 16, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Plano, the visiting Norsemen (20-3) picked up their 20th win of the season, scoring five runs in the top of the first and never looking back during a 21-hit onslaught.

Both Danica Peshia (3 for 5, three RBIs) and Ryan Williams (3 for 4, three RBIs) homered for Newark. Dottie Wood and Kate Bromeland each provided three hit and two runs batted in, with Stephanie Snyder also knocking three hits in support of Kodi Rizzo (2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 4 K) and Tanner Kempiak (2 2/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K), who combined on the one-hit shutout.

Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Earlville, the host Red Raiders were shut out by the Huskers (15-6 overall, 7-1 Little Ten Conference) to complete the LTC sweep.

Cassie Walsh (4 IP, 0 R, 5 K) worked a four-inning perfect game for Serena, and RayElle Brennan hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a single, double, triple, home run, four runs scored and five RBIs. Jenna Setchell (two hits, two RBIs), Lanee Cole (one hit, two RBIs) and Paisley Twait (two hits, two runs scored) also led the Huskers offense.

Prairie Central 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): At Fairbury, the visiting Knights (1-16) suffered the nonconference loss.

Kaylin Rients drove in Fieldcrest’s lone run. Allie Wiesenhofer (3 2/3 IP, 13 ER, 0 K) was dealt the pitching loss.