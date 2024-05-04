Man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca held in La Salle County Jail

A man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca is being held in La Salle County Jail in Ottawa, according to jail records.

Xavier L. Tate, 22, of Chicago, was taken into the jail 1:50 p.m. Friday. He was arrested Wednesday in Glendale Heights. Tate has been charged with firing 10 shots at the police officer in a Chicago neighborhood. The jail record says Tate is being held for another agency. He is charged in Cook County with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking for the April 21 shooting.

In October of 2023, the La Salle County Board approved an intergovernmental agreement with Cook County that permits inmate transfers – although not more than 50 – from Chicago to be housed at the jail in Ottawa. Cook County pays $70 per inmate per day. La Salle County had made a similar agreement with McLean County and it is not uncommon for counties to house inmates from neighboring or nearby counties. Sheriff Adam Diss and Jail Superintendent Jason Edgcomb said in October there was no concern with taking inmates from other counties, because the jail is a secure facility.