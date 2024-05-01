Wallace Memorial Event set May 18-19 in Ottawa

(From left) Chuck Sanders, president of the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery Preservation Association, and Keith Stehl, Ottawa Masonry, look at the current condition of the wall surrounding the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery, a land-locked private family cemetery, on the North Bluff in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Donna Nordstrom)

The Gen. WHL Wallace Memorial Event, including a Civil War encampment at the Reddick Mansion and guided tours of the private Wallace-Dickey Cemetery, returns on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, to Ottawa.

The grounds of the Reddick Mansion will host a group of Civil War reenactors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, including a blacksmith and a wool spinner. The soldiers will be demonstrating all facets of camp life including cooking and baking, marching and training, cleaning weapons and readying to go into battle.

“This is truly living history,” said Chuck Sanders, event chair. “People will be able to talk with the re-enactors and demonstrators and learn about life as a soldier and civilian in the 19th century.”

Cost for entry to the encampment will be $5 per person and $20 per family.

Guided tours of the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery will be given on Sunday, May 19. All participants will ride small buses from the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum to the private, land-locked cemetery. During the ride to the cemetery, docents will share some history about the Wallace and Dickey families. At the cemetery, local historians Dan Schott and Hank Walsh will talk about Gen. Wallace’s personal history, his Civil War participation and his death as part of the battle of Shiloh. They also will discuss other people buried in the cemetery including his wife, Ann Wallace, and his father-in-law, Col. T. Lyle Dickey, prominent 19th century attorney.

“Access to this private, family cemetery is extremely limited,” Schott said, “and we hope people will enjoy and appreciate this unique opportunity.’

In order to control parking and access, visitors must ride the bus to and from the cemetery. People will not be able to join the tour at the cemetery site. Buses will be leaving the museum every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Cost will be $15 per person and $25 per family. The museum also will have several special Civil War displays set up for this event.

All money raised will be use for the restoration of the wall surrounding the cemetery.

“The cemetery is an important part of both Ottawa and Civil War history and our goal is to preserve it for future generations,” Sanders said.