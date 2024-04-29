The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Makenna Ondrey

Of 656 votes cast for The Times Athlete of the Week sponsored by SOCU, Streator softball ace Makenna Ondrey captured 255 of them to claim the honor in a close race.

The Bulldogs’ junior ace won a pair of 1-0 pitchers’ duels with Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter, over two games pitching 19 shutout innings capped off by Wednesday’s 12-inning, 19-strikeout performance.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Sam Mitre (Marquette baseball), Lanee Cole (Serena softball) and Weston Averkamp (Ottawa boys track and field).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Ondrey: Kenna, Ken, Nines, Niners, Nenna, Hollywood.

How old were you when you started playing softball, and what league did you start in?

Ondrey: I started with James Street T-Ball at the age of 4, and then Bodznick (Streator Girls) Softball at the age of 7.

What’s been your favorite moment on a softball field so far?

Ondrey: Winning state in 12U.

What’s your favorite pitch to throw – type and location?

Ondrey: Changeup, outside and low.

Bases loaded, two outs, seventh inning, tie game. Would you rather be stepping into the circle to pitch in that do-or-die situation or stepping into the batter’s box to hit?

Ondrey: I’d rather be stepping into the circle to pitch.

A lot of people believe cold temperatures favor the pitcher. Do you prefer pitching in colder or warmer temperatures, and why?

Ondrey: Warmer temperatures so my muscles stay loose. I don’t like to be cold.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Ondrey: English.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Ondrey: Chix. And I would order boneless BBQ wings and fries.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Ondrey: “The Notebook,” about 10 times.

Do you think it’s easier of more difficult playing with your dad as your head coach, and why?

Ondrey: It’s definitely more difficult to have my dad as the head coach. Expectations are higher. The feeling of disappointment hits a little harder if I have an off day. But I wouldn’t want it any other way. It has made me into the person and player I am today.

Only one can stay: tacos, pizza or steak?

Ondrey: Steak.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Ondrey: I don’t like feet. They gross me out.

Do you have any college plans, and if so, do they involve sports?

Ondrey: I plan to attend college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in education and will also continue my softball career.