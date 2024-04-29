Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to hand out awards at Giving Day breakfast in Ottawa

Friends of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation are invited to attend a breakfast program celebrating the foundation at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in the lower level conference room at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St., Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

The SRCCF Giving Day celebration includes a full breakfast, a keynote address by Robert Eschbach, former SRCCF board member and Ottawa mayor, and awards for Awareness Builder, Volunteer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

Seating is limited. To attend, RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday by calling 815-252-2906, ext. 2, or email janice@srccf.org.