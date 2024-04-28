Princeton baseball downs Ottawa: Saturday’s BCR Roundup

Baseball

Princeton 12, Ottawa 9: The Tigers broke out with eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 12-4 lead on the way to a nonconference victory.

The Tigers collected 16 hits, with Ace Christiansen (two doubles, three RBIs), Will Lott (double, triple, three RBIs) and Jordan Reinhardt (double, three RBIs) leading the hit parade with three each. Nolan Kloepping (RBI), Jace Stuckey (RBI) and Noah LaPorte had two hits each with Luke Smith adding a RBI double and Braden Shaw an RBI.

Shaw started and went four innings, allowing nine hits, six runs, two walks while striking out six for the win. LaPorte (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K), Reinhardt (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K) and Lott (1.1 IP, 1 K) also pitched.

Jacob Rosetto led Ottawa with three hits and Adam Swanson (three RBIs) and Jackson Mangold (two RBIs( added two each.

Marquette 9, Hall 8: The Crusaders scored four runs in the bottom of the second to go up 7-3 and added two more runs in the fourth to regain the lead at 9-8.

Jaxon Pinter (two doubles, three RBIs) and Max Bryant (triple, RBI) led the Red Devils with three hits each while Payton Dye had two hits, Braden Curran had a hit and two RBIs and Izzaq Zrust tripled.