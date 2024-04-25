Streator police investigate attempted child abduction

Streator police are seeking information on an attempted child abduction reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at Illinois and Livingston streets.

In a press release, Streator police said officers met with an adult complainant and a 10-year-old juvenile, who provided the following information: The juvenile was walking in this area and approached by a subject driving a black two-door truck with tinted windows. The driver of the truck exited his vehicle and approached the juvenile, asking her to “see his puppy.” The driver attempted to grab the juvenile, who ran from him. The driver then left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

“The suspect was identified as a younger black male, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sunglasses,” police said.

The Streator Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter in attempting to identify this suspect. Anyone with video surveillance footage from this area is asked to review it and contact the department directly through dispatch at 815-844-0911, or by sending a private message through the department Facebook page.

This is considered an ongoing investigation, police said, and further details will be provided as they become available.