The Illinois Valley Parkinson's Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 6 at the Utica Fire Station, located at the intersection of US Route 6 and Route 178.

The featured speaker will be Grant Anderson from the Boston Scientific Laboratory, discussing Deep Brain Stimulation surgery among other techniques used in the treatment of Parkinson’s. Spouses, family members, caregivers and friends are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.