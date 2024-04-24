Marquette’s ‘Happily Ever After’ May Merriment XLII set for May 4

Marquette Academy in Ottawa has announced that it will hold its annual fundraising gala, “Marquette May Merriment – XLII, Happily Ever After’ in Bader Gymnasium on Saturday, May 4.

The evening, a celebration of alumni, families, businesses and community members, supports Marquette’s mission to empower youth through Catholic education.

Guests will be entertained by the live music of Ryan Wotherspoon, silent and live auctions showcasing donations from local businesses, and culinary delights prepared by The Traveling Chef.

The key moment of the event is the cash raffle drawing, which boasts a grand prize of $25,000. Tickets for the raffle are still available and can be obtained by contacting Marquette Academy at 815-433-0125.

To view the sponsors, go to www.marquetteacademy.net, and to view the auction items, go to www.bidpal.net/mmm42.