Home damaged in Streator fire

A Reading volunteer firefighter climbs a ladder while fighting a fire at 1621 S. Bloomington St. in Streator on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

Reading, Long Point, Cornell and Streator firefighters teamed up Wednesday afternoon to knock down a house fire in the 1600 block of South Bloomington Street in Streator.

Reading Fire Chief Tom Metzke said his department was dispatched at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday and arrived on scene in 10 minutes, making entry through the home’s front door before finding a fire in the basement.

Firefighters fight a fire at 1621 S. Blooming St. in Streator on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

Firefighters knocked down the fire and continued while mutual aid departments arrived on-scene. They then conducted an initial survey of the first floor, basement and attic. There were no injuries to report, and the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

Metzke estimates that the fire did about $75,000 worth of damage to the home.

MABAS Div. 25 assisted on the scene with its air truck.