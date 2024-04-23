Ottawa City Council beats the clock with hirings, purchases

The Ottawa City Council conducted a special meeting on Tuesday morning to complete items of time sensitive business before the city’s new fiscal year begins May 1. (Shaw Local File )

The Ottawa City Council conducted a special meeting on Tuesday morning to complete items of time sensitive business before the city’s new fiscal year begins May 1.

At the meeting, the council approved a quote from Ottawa Masonry regarding the repair of a leak that recently popped up in the 9-1-1 room at the Ottawa Police station.

The council also approved a sale agreement with Trailer Midwest Inc. for a trailer to be used to transport the new inflatable fire safety house to and from its displays.

Also authorized was an agreement with Brycer LLC for fire department inspection report software.

The council will resume its regular meeting schedule on May 7.

In other action, the council:

Approved employment agreements for Steve Kuhn as Assistant Superintendent to the Department of Streets and Public Improvements and David Erwin as Assistant Superintendent to the Department of Public Utilities.

Approved a management and supervision agreement with TEST regarding the waste water treatment plants.

Authorized and approved employment agreements for full-time NCA bus operators and the Assistant to Finance. It also passed a resolution establishing compensation for all part-time appointed NCAT bus drivers.