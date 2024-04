LaSalle-Peru Township High School students Dorina Purelku (front) and Marlee Bankson collect trash around the high school campus neighborhood on Monday afternoon. (Photo provided by La Salle- Peru High School)

La Salle-Peru High School students collected trash Monday afternoon around the high school campus neighborhood.

Members of the L-P Green Team, led by club sponsor and L-P teacher Kyle Pytel, took part in an Earth Day clean-up activity after school.