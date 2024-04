In the front row from left are Allayna Elnicki, Jennifer Cortes, and Mary Lowery, and in the back row, from left, are Emilina Coss, Ashton Watkins, faculty adviser Mike Phillips, and Daniel Sack. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Six Illinois Valley Community College students took their case to the Illinois Statehouse recently during a Student Lobby Day.

They questioned state senators and representatives about key student issues, visited the State Treasurer’s Office, learned from professional lobbyists what they do, and attended a session to watch legislators debate bills.