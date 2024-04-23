Illinois Valley Community College and American Welding Society hosts Second Annual Welding Competition

Javier Montes, Cornell, earned first place and prizes in the college GMA welding division at IVCC’s second annual welding competition April 13. Montes is shown with IVCC welding program coordinator Theresa Molln (right) and Ron Ashelford, district director of American Welding Society Section 13. AWS co-sponsors the event and provides scholarship prizes. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Thirty young welders competed in the Second Annual Welding Competition hosted by Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society (AWS) on Saturday, April 13.

Students from high school and college were challenged to test their skills in various welding techniques to win prizes, including one $500 cash prize, two $1,000 scholarships from AWS, and other awards such as welding helmets and gear. The competition drew 11 college competitors and 20 high school competitors.

Event sponsors included Vactor Manufacturing, Carus, Valley Fabrication Inc, On Site Repair Services, HCC, Inc., Constellation and Trademark Services. Vactor representatives were available to share industry knowledge and business insights with the students.

Brady Wawerski, Ottawa, earned first place and prizes in the college SMA welding division at the IVCC-AWS annual welding competition. He is pictured with Theresa Molln (right) and Ron Ashelford (Photo provided by IVCC)

The results are as follows:

High School Shielded Metal Arc Welding – Niles Tremper, LaSalle, first; Kenneth Mullins, Sublette, second; Erik Amaral , Henry, third; Zach Wehr, Henry, fourth; Keaton Yedinak, Blackstone, fifth.

College SMAW – Brady Wawerski, Ottawa, first; Gino Fascetta, Ottawa, second; Kevin Pinter, Mendota, third.

College Gas Metal Arc Welding – Javier Montes, Cornell, first; Kevin Pinter, Mendota, second; Gino Fascetta, Ottawa, third.

To watch the competition visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-BVpVAuOoI&t=1s