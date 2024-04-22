OSF St. Luke in Kewanee recognized as a top Critical Access Hospital to Know in 2024

OSF HealthCare St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee announced its recognition as one of the top Critical Access Hospitals to Know in 2024 by Becker’s Hospital Review.

OSF HealthCare St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee announced its recognition as one of the top Critical Access Hospitals to Know in 2024 by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Critical access hospitals play a vital role in rural and underserved areas, providing essential medical care and improving access to health care services for local residents. This designation reflects a dedication to delivering exceptional patient care, leveraging innovative technologies and maintaining high standards of performance and quality, OSF said in a news release Wednesday.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top Critical Access Hospitals to Know in 2024,” said Jackie Kernan, president, in a news release. “This achievement recognizes the work of our Mission Partners who serve with compassion and continue to strive for high-quality care every day in an organization that fosters innovation and is committed to sustaining health care in our rural communities.”

OSF St. Luke offers acute care and outpatient services, including various visiting specialists, diagnostic imaging and rehabilitation services.

Becker’s Hospital Review’s annual list of Critical Access Hospitals to Know highlights institutions that excel in various areas, such as quality of care, patient outcomes, innovation and community impact.

In the last three years, OSF St. Luke has been recognized by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network, Chartis Center for Rural Health and the National Rural Rating System as a top performer in quality of care and exceptional patient experience. The hospital was recognized by the Illinois Hospital Association as a Pillar Award winner for its patient transportation program that provides more than 3,500 rides to and from medical appointments each year. Recent local initiatives include administering more than 1,700 free flu shots to school-aged children and teachers, installation of a community Blessing Box filled with non-perishable food and hygiene items for those in need, providing coping strategies workshops to more than 300 students and introducing an innovation hub for employees and community members to collaborate and brainstorm health care solutions.

For more information about OSF St. Luke, visit osfsaintluke.org.