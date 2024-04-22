La Salle County marriage licenses: April 1-12, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for April 1 to 12, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for April 1 to 12, 2024.

Froilan Ramon Gracia Guzman of La Salle and Yenifer Melisa Calix Farret of La Salle

Tanner Austin Swartz of Ottawa and Alexis Marie Sodaro of Ottawa

Cole Richard Johns of Oglesby and Kendra Reyne Arjes of Oglesby

Mit Bipinkumar Patel of Canton, Mich. and Bhoomi Rajendra Patel of La Salle

Jordan Louis Kiley of Cedar Point and Danielle Darlene Missel of Cedar Point

Eric Nihyun Chung of Bourbonnais and Julia Ann Hancock of Bourbonnais

Jacob John Plochocki of La Salle and Alyssa Leanne Marcum of Peru

Coleman David Mauch of Mendota and Molly Anne Torman of Mendota

Timothy John Cole of Marseilles and Elizabeth Ann Zemann of Marseilles

Luis William Velasco Pillo of La Salle and Janneth Amparo Villarreal Quenguan of La Salle

Ryan Anthony Koons of Marseilles and Heidi Lin Chapman of Marseilles

Steven Michael Tordai of Earlville and Mackenzie Van Harris of Earlville

Peter James Vignali of Sheridan and Morgan Bryann Olesen of Ottawa

Liam Wayne Bogle of Mendota and Giuseppina Piccolo of Spring Valley

Alec Daniel Townsend of Naperville and Jennifer Lynn Prokop of Mokena

Nolan Paul Baumbach of Aurora and Rena Ann Jones of Aurora

Nathan Gilbert Lawrence Klema of La Salle and Brooke Marie Reutner of La Salle

Andrew Timothy Dresen of Ottawa and Kylie Anne Keeney of Ottawa

Tristan James Hout of Ottawa and Nicole Renee Oelschlager of Ottawa

Mack Joseph Colt of Bondurant, Iowa and Amber Nicole Schiffbauer of Bondurant, Iowa

Kristopher Michael Brown of Hanover Park and Jasmine Estela Cotts of Aurora

Pietro Joseph Mautino of Ottawa and Emily Ann Kurtz of Ottawa

Conor Eugene Shukstor of Mendota and Avery Judith Barrett of Mendota