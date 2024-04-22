La Salle County marriage licenses: April 1-12, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for April 1 to 12, 2024.
Froilan Ramon Gracia Guzman of La Salle and Yenifer Melisa Calix Farret of La Salle
Tanner Austin Swartz of Ottawa and Alexis Marie Sodaro of Ottawa
Cole Richard Johns of Oglesby and Kendra Reyne Arjes of Oglesby
Mit Bipinkumar Patel of Canton, Mich. and Bhoomi Rajendra Patel of La Salle
Jordan Louis Kiley of Cedar Point and Danielle Darlene Missel of Cedar Point
Eric Nihyun Chung of Bourbonnais and Julia Ann Hancock of Bourbonnais
Jacob John Plochocki of La Salle and Alyssa Leanne Marcum of Peru
Coleman David Mauch of Mendota and Molly Anne Torman of Mendota
Timothy John Cole of Marseilles and Elizabeth Ann Zemann of Marseilles
Luis William Velasco Pillo of La Salle and Janneth Amparo Villarreal Quenguan of La Salle
Ryan Anthony Koons of Marseilles and Heidi Lin Chapman of Marseilles
Steven Michael Tordai of Earlville and Mackenzie Van Harris of Earlville
Peter James Vignali of Sheridan and Morgan Bryann Olesen of Ottawa
Liam Wayne Bogle of Mendota and Giuseppina Piccolo of Spring Valley
Alec Daniel Townsend of Naperville and Jennifer Lynn Prokop of Mokena
Nolan Paul Baumbach of Aurora and Rena Ann Jones of Aurora
Nathan Gilbert Lawrence Klema of La Salle and Brooke Marie Reutner of La Salle
Andrew Timothy Dresen of Ottawa and Kylie Anne Keeney of Ottawa
Tristan James Hout of Ottawa and Nicole Renee Oelschlager of Ottawa
Mack Joseph Colt of Bondurant, Iowa and Amber Nicole Schiffbauer of Bondurant, Iowa
Kristopher Michael Brown of Hanover Park and Jasmine Estela Cotts of Aurora
Pietro Joseph Mautino of Ottawa and Emily Ann Kurtz of Ottawa
Conor Eugene Shukstor of Mendota and Avery Judith Barrett of Mendota