Tonica and Utica fire departments along with La Salle County Sheriff deputies, work the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Illinois Route 178 bridge over the Vermilion River on Monday, April 22, 2024, near Lowell. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Both lanes of Illinois 178 were temporarily shut down while emergency crews assisted at the scene. (Scott Anderson)

Separate crashes around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Route 178 at the Lowell Bridge sent one person to the hospital.

Tonica Fire Chief Al Stremlau said a passenger car struck a guardrail. A passenger sustained injuries, not life threatening, and was taken to the Peru hospital.

Then, a tractor-trailer braked to avoid the car and overturned. Stremlau said the car and truck did not collide.

The two crashes are under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.