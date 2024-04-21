Princeton Public Library Writer’s Club to recruit K-12 students to enter poem in Gwendolyn Brooks contest

Calling all writers of all backgrounds, ages and experience for the Princeton Public Library Writer’s Club.
The group is scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the library, 698 E. Peru St.
The one goal of the group is to help students kindergarten through fifth grade (with a parent) and sixth through 12th grade to create and submit a poem to Gwendolyn Brooks Youth Poetry Awards. These annual awards are a platform for the next generation of poets to share their voices and develop their craft.
The Gwendolyn Brooks Youth Poetry Awards honor the legacy of Illinois’ own Gwendolyn Brooks: renowned poet, author and the first Black Pulitzer Prize winner. Each and every one of the young poets who take part in this competition is a part of that legacy. Brooks summed up the contest best in a note in 1977: “All the children who entered the contest are winners … They worked hard. They created. And that is what is important.” The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.
5:30 p.m. Monday, April 22: All movies in April have a maritime theme. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to the public.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, books and libraries, with craft. Rainy Day themed craft: “April showers bring May flowers” and help decorate the library (mega Mod-Podge flowers for the YS windows).
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: Regency Ballroom Lesson. Ron McCutchan will be teaching dances of the British Regency Period (late 18th/early 19th century – also known as English Country Dances). Dress comfortably for movement. Period refreshments (tea and cakes) will be served.
5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24: University of Illinois Extension Nutrition & Wellness Program–Comfort Food Reinvented. Susan Glassman will provide a presentation Powerpoint, a cooking demonstration (with sample to taste), recipes and handouts.
3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Cricket Wireless phone tutorial.
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Youth Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org.