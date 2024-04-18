BCR area cancellations, postponements for Thursday, April 18, 2024 include:
* The Princeon at Mendota varsity and JV baseball games, ppd. to noon Saturday with the JV following the varsity
* The Princeon at Mendota varsity softball game, ppd. to 4:30 p.m. Friday
* Bureau Valley baseball and softball games vs. Kewanee, ppd. to Friday (the varsity baseball and softball will play at Kewanee with the JV baseball at Bureau Valley)
* Bureau Valley boys and girls track at Dixon
* The Geneseo at Mendota boys tennis meet, has been canceled
Notes: The Orion at Mendota baseball and softball games scheduled for Friday have been canceled